Raiders’ newest additions to speak to media after practice
The Raiders held practice Tuesday. Newly acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper and quarterback Kenny Pickett are scheduled to speak to the media after practice.
The Raiders held practice Tuesday at their Henderson facility after cutting the roster to 53 players.
Newly acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper and quarterback Kenny Pickett are scheduled to speak to the media after practice.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.