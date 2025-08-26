Raiders’ newest additions to speak to media after practice

The Raiders held practice Tuesday. Newly acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper and quarterback Kenny Pickett are scheduled to speak to the media after practice.

Raiders bring back former 1st-round pick after WR requests trade

Raiders trade for veteran QB after injury to Aidan O’Connell

Raiders trim roster to 53, cut 2 draft picks in process

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) on the field during warm ups prior to the start of the team's NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

The Raiders held practice Tuesday at their Henderson facility after cutting the roster to 53 players.

Newly acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper and quarterback Kenny Pickett are scheduled to speak to the media after practice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.