Raiders No. 1 receiver requests trade as talks over new deal stall

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) speaks during an interview on the first day of training camp on Wednesday, July 22, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2025 - 12:57 pm
 
Updated August 25, 2025 - 1:14 pm

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has informed the team he wants to be traded, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Meyers, 28, is entering the final season of the three-year contract he signed in 2023. He has been seeking a new deal to remain in Las Vegas, but there hasn’t been significant progress in talks.

Meyers has informed the Raiders he wants to be traded as a result, but the team has expressed no interest in moving him, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Meyers, who is listed at 6-foot-2, 193 pounds, is scheduled to make $10.5 million in salary this year. The former North Carolina State standout set career highs in catches (87) and yards (1,027) last season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

