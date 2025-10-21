Raiders No. 1 wide receiver says offseason trade request still stands

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers’ mind hasn’t changed. He still prefers to be traded from the Raiders organization, he said Tuesday.

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) smiles as he warms up during the team's practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 in Henderson.

Nothing about the way the Raiders’ season has gone has changed wide receiver Jakobi Meyers’ mind.

He still prefers to be traded.

“For sure,” Meyers said Tuesday when asked whether his offseason request still stands. “I’m a professional at the end of the day. I’m just trying to play good football. If I’m here, I’ll play good football. If I’m not, I’ll do whatever I’m supposed to do.”

Meyers has not revisited the request with the Raiders (2-5). He believes he made his desire clear and doesn’t need to continue to harp on it.

“That’s too much for me. They know how I feel. There’s no reason to keep going back and crying to them, ‘Can you get me out of here?’” Meyers said. “If you move me, you move me. But for the meantime, I have some real people I care about next to me (in the locker room). So I’m trying to make sure I’m being my best self for them.”

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 4.

