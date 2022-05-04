Raiders no longer require fans to be vaccinated, wear masks

Fans attending Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium will no longer have to be abide by the COVID-19 safety measures in effect last season.

Fans cheer as Lil Jon performs with members of the Raiderettes during halftime as the Raiders take on the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans attending Raiders home games at Allegiant Stadium will no longer have to be vaccinated or wear masks.

In an email sent to season ticket holders Wednesday afternoon, the team announced neither COVID-19 safety measure would be in place for the 2022 NFL season.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have followed the advice and guidelines of federal and state medical professionals to create a safe environment for our staff, players and fans,” the email stated. “Based on the latest information, we are confident that we can provide that safe environment without the extra precautions of vaccinations and masks.”

The Raiders were one of the first NFL clubs to require all fans be vaccinated for the coronavirus before the 2021 season.

