Raiders not immune from jokes during Tom Brady roast

Few NFL teams or dignitaries were spared from jokes during Sunday’s roast of Tom Brady, billed as “The Greatest Roast of All Time,” and the Raiders were no exception.

Flags fly outside the Kia Forum, the location of "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady," Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Retired NFL player Rob Gronkowski poses at "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" at the Kia Forum, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Host Kevin Hart poses at "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" at the Kia Forum, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The NFL and Hollywood took turns taking shots at Tom Brady during Sunday’s live roast on Netflix.

The Raiders were not immune during the three-hour event called “The Greatest Roast of All Time,” but the franchise was largely spared any direct shots.

Brady, the former star quarterback who won seven Super Bowls, mentioned the organization during his closing set, alluding to his ongoing efforts to purchase a stake in the franchise.

After making a joke in which he essentially admitted to deflating footballs and mocked the NFL for spending $20 million on the investigation when they could have just paid him that money to admit guilt, Brady quickly pivoted.

“I don’t want to get the NFL too upset because I’m trying to buy a piece of the Raiders,” he said. “I’m tired of owning just the Colts and Bills.”

The line, like much of Brady’s set, drew laughter from the live audience at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

His former boss, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, participated in one of the big moments of the evening when he did a shot with former New England coach Bill Belichick and called him the greatest coach of all time.

Kraft struggled through his set a bit, but drew some of his biggest laughs when he made light of one of the Raiders’ offseason transactions.

“Good luck buying the Raiders,” Kraft said. “They did your favorite thing for you already: They got rid of Jimmy Garoppolo.”

Garoppolo was drafted by the Patriots as a potential Brady replacement and reportedly became the focal point in a growing rift between Brady, Belichick and Kraft until the team was essentially forced to trade Garoppolo. There were allegations Brady demanded Garoppolo be moved.

Garoppolo spent last season with the Raiders, but was benched midway through the season and released in March.

Based on some of the edgier material, little was off limits during the roast. There appeared to be an exception, though. Comedian Jeff Ross, perhaps the person most associated with modern-day roasts, made the only reference of the night to Kraft’s massage parlor scandal.

Brady rose from his seat and appeared to admonish Ross off microphone for the joke and instruct him and others the topic was off-limits. It was not mentioned again despite being a potential treasure trove of material.

The other key figure of the Patriots’ dynasty also took a shot at the Raiders during his surprisingly entertaining set.

Belichick was explaining to the audience that he has a softer side than what is typically portrayed.

“Not everyone knows, but I have a big heart,” he said, already drawing laughter. “I rescued a dog from the shelter, and I rescued (Randy Moss) from the Raiders.”

There was one more Raiders reference. It was mostly a throwaway line, but it might get the attention of fans still holding out hope Brady, 46, decides to return to the field for the team he is trying to purchase a share of.

Actor Will Ferrell, in full character as Ron Burgundy from the comedic classic “Anchorman,” indicated Brady still has plenty of options even if he is past his prime.

“I can’t wait for you to be on Fox Sports commentating on the game you loved or playing for the Raiders in the playoffs or coaching the Patriots or whatever you are going to do,” Ferrell said. “But let’s be honest, your best years are behind you.”

There were clearly Raiders fans in the crowd, as Ferrell had to briefly pause for applause after the mention of the Raiders in the playoffs.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.