Raiders notebook: Consultant leaves, Gruden rejoins Bucs ring of honor

This is a 2022 photo of Matt Sheldon of the Las Vegas Raiders NFL football team.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Raiders have moved on from Matt Sheldon, who was coach Antonio Pierce’s game management consultant last year.

Sheldon was previously the team’s director of football research and strategy from 2022-24.

The Raiders were often criticized for bungling critical situations last year during their 4-13 campaign. They misused timeouts, failed to challenge close calls and made curious decisions on fourth downs. They often seem disorganized and unsure of themselves.

Pierce had the final say at all times, but the decision-making process didn’t seem smooth.

The Raiders fired Pierce on Jan. 7 and new coach Pete Carroll has turned over much of the staff. It’s unclear if Sheldon will have a direct replacement. Assistant quarterbacks coach Nate Carroll, Pete Carroll’s son, has “game management” in his job title as well.

The Raiders also hired Mark Thewes to be their senior vice president of football operations and strategy this offseason. Thewes was a game-day advisor to coach Sean Payton last year when the Broncos made the playoffs for the first time since winning Super Bowl 50.

Salary cap set

The NFL officially set its salary cap Thursday at a record $279.2 million per club.

The Raiders have the second-most cap space in the league at $96.5 million, behind only the Patriots ($127.8 million).

That’s good for a team with multiple roster needs in its first offseason under Carroll and new general manager John Spytek. The Raiders have to find a franchise quarterback and have 17 pending unrestricted free agents, including standouts like linebacker Robert Spillane and safety Tre’von Moehrig.

Star defensive end Maxx Crosby could also be in line for a lucrative extension because he has no more guaranteed money remaining on his contract, which runs through the 2026 season.

Spytek made it clear Tuesday a new deal for Crosby has been on his mind.

“I envision Maxx being a Raider for a long time,” Spytek said. “And I think that’s what he wants, too.”

Gruden rejoins Bucs ring of honor

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden has been reinstated to the Buccaneers ring of honor, the franchise announced Thursday.

Gruden, 61, led Tampa Bay to the team’s first Super Bowl championship in 2003. His 57 wins with the Buccaneers remain a franchise record.

Gruden was removed from the club’s ring of honor following his resignation from the Raiders in 2021. He stepped down after emails he wrote several years earlier containing misogynistic and homophobic language were leaked to the media.

“Jon Gruden was initially inducted into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor based on his many accomplishments during his seven seasons as our head coach and he remains a significant figure in the history of our franchise,” Tampa Bay said in a statement. “Upon further reflection, we have decided to reinstate him into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.”

Gruden has not coached since leaving the Raiders. He started a podcast/YouTube series called “Gruden Loves Football” in October and joined Barstool Sports as a football analyst in November.

