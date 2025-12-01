Raiders offense sputters again in 6th straight loss

The results were the same for the Raiders’ offense under interim offensive coordinator Greg Olson in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Raiders interim offensive coordinator Greg Olson makes his way to the field followed by assistant offensive line coach Andy Dickerson before an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/William Liang)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/William Liang)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates with wide receiver Tyler Lockett (17) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/William Liang)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty, right, is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Justin Eboigbe (92), linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) and safety Tony Jefferson (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/William Liang)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) catches a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) defends a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10), leading to an interception by safety Tony Jefferson during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden II (86) catches a pass while defended by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (36) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston, center, scores a touchdown while being tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safeties Lonnie Johnson Jr. (32) and Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/William Liang)

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/William Liang)

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) reacts after sacking Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) tackles Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still (29) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston, center, runs with the ball for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/William Liang)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Chargers running back Jaret Patterson (32) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and linebacker Devin White (45) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) is unable to catch a pass in front of Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Elijah Molden (2) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) catches a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (36) intercepts a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/William Liang)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — New offensive coordinator, same results.

The Raiders offense sputtered again Sunday in a 31-14 loss to the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

The loss was the Raiders’ sixth straight and dropped them to 2-10 this season.

Coach Pete Carroll fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly after a Week 12 loss to the Browns and replaced him with Greg Olson. The Raiders were averaging 15 points per game.

But the results were no better under Olson, who had been the team’s quarterbacks coach. The Raiders finished with 156 total yards — 31 of them rushing on 18 carries — and had only 91 after three quarters, when they trailed 17-7.

Quarterback Geno Smith and tight end Brock Bowers hooked up for two 6-yard touchdowns, the first one late in the first half and the second midway through the fourth quarter.

Smith was sacked five times and intercepted once.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw for two touchdowns. He left the game briefly in the first quarter with an injury to his left hand.

Kyu Blu Kelly intercepted Herbert on third-and-goal from the Raiders’ 2 in the second quarter.

The Chargers (8-4) took a 14-7 lead on Kimani Vidal’s 59-yard touchdown run on the first possession of the second half. They rushed for 192 yards.

The Chargers have won three of their past four games.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

