Raiders offense sputters again in 6th straight loss
The results were the same for the Raiders’ offense under interim offensive coordinator Greg Olson in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — New offensive coordinator, same results.
The Raiders offense sputtered again Sunday in a 31-14 loss to the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
The loss was the Raiders’ sixth straight and dropped them to 2-10 this season.
Coach Pete Carroll fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly after a Week 12 loss to the Browns and replaced him with Greg Olson. The Raiders were averaging 15 points per game.
But the results were no better under Olson, who had been the team’s quarterbacks coach. The Raiders finished with 156 total yards — 31 of them rushing on 18 carries — and had only 91 after three quarters, when they trailed 17-7.
Quarterback Geno Smith and tight end Brock Bowers hooked up for two 6-yard touchdowns, the first one late in the first half and the second midway through the fourth quarter.
Smith was sacked five times and intercepted once.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw for two touchdowns. He left the game briefly in the first quarter with an injury to his left hand.
Kyu Blu Kelly intercepted Herbert on third-and-goal from the Raiders’ 2 in the second quarter.
The Chargers (8-4) took a 14-7 lead on Kimani Vidal’s 59-yard touchdown run on the first possession of the second half. They rushed for 192 yards.
The Chargers have won three of their past four games.
This is a developing story.
