Raiders

Raiders’ offense struggles in home loss to Chicago Bears

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2021 - 4:12 pm
 
Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted (87) celebrates his touchdown with running back Damien W ...
Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted (87) celebrates his touchdown with running back Damien Williams (8) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) runs the ball under pressure from Raiders corne ...
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) runs the ball under pressure from Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) watches a pass go over his head with Chicago Bears cornerb ...
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) watches a pass go over his head with Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33) covering in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes past Chicago Bears defensive back DeAndre Housto ...
Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes past Chicago Bears defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson (36) in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders fans during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas.
Raiders fans during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Chicago Bears fans during an NFL football game against the Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas.
Chicago Bears fans during an NFL football game against the Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Carlos Rodriguez, from left, Gisell Rodriguez, of Redwood City, Calif., Shonte Amey-Shavies and ...
Carlos Rodriguez, from left, Gisell Rodriguez, of Redwood City, Calif., Shonte Amey-Shavies and Josh Shavies, of Oakland, Calif. cheer as the Raiders take on the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The Raiderettes perform during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas.
The Raiderettes perform during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) runs the ball past Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs ...
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) runs the ball past Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Chicago Bears fans during an NFL football game against the Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at ...
Chicago Bears fans during an NFL football game against the Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders fans during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at ...
Raiders fans during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) gets stopped by Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngako ...
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) gets stopped by Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) while running the ball during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Chicago Bears celebrate after a fourth down stop against the Raiders during the first half ...
The Chicago Bears celebrate after a fourth down stop against the Raiders during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) coll ...
Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) collide in the air during an offensive play by the bears during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden walks the sideline during an NFL football game against the Chicag ...
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden walks the sideline during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is tackled short of the end zone during the first half of ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is tackled short of the end zone during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Chicago Bears running back Damien Williams (8) gets past Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) ...
Chicago Bears running back Damien Williams (8) gets past Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Raiders with B ...
Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Raiders with Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders defensive players look on after the Chicago Bears scored a touchdown during the first h ...
Raiders defensive players look on after the Chicago Bears scored a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) returns a kickoff against the Chicago Bears during the f ...
Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) returns a kickoff against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Carlos Rodriguez of Redwood City, Calif. tries to get the crowd fired up as the Raiders take on ...
Carlos Rodriguez of Redwood City, Calif. tries to get the crowd fired up as the Raiders take on the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) tackles Chicago Bears wide receiver Grat Jakeem (17) in ...
Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) tackles Chicago Bears wide receiver Grat Jakeem (17) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Ludacris performs during halftime as the Raiders take on the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.
Ludacris performs during halftime as the Raiders take on the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas Labor Union Leader Tommy White lights the Al David Memorial Torch before the Raiders ...
Las Vegas Labor Union Leader Tommy White lights the Al David Memorial Torch before the Raiders take on the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Neal Schon, founder of the band Journey, plays the National Anthem before the Raiders take on t ...
Neal Schon, founder of the band Journey, plays the National Anthem before the Raiders take on the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Bruce Buffer announces the entrance of the Raiders before the start of an NFL football game aga ...
Bruce Buffer announces the entrance of the Raiders before the start of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) takes the field before the start of an NFL football ...
Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) takes the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Quarterback Derek Carr takes the field as the Raiders prepare to take on the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.
Quarterback Derek Carr takes the field as the Raiders prepare to take on the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Magician and "Mindfreak" star Criss Angel is raised before dangling over 100 feet in ...
Magician and "Mindfreak" star Criss Angel is raised before dangling over 100 feet in the air in Allegiant Stadium to spin out of a straitjacket before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Magician and "Mindfreak" star Criss Angel, dangling over 100 feet in the air in Alleg ...
Magician and "Mindfreak" star Criss Angel, dangling over 100 feet in the air in Allegiant Stadium, spins out of a straitjacket before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Magician and "Mindfreak" star Criss Angel, dangling over 100 feet in the air in Alleg ...
Magician and "Mindfreak" star Criss Angel, dangling over 100 feet in the air in Allegiant Stadium, celebrates after removing a straitjacket in a trick before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders owner Mark Davis sits on the team bench before the start of an NFL game against the Chi ...
Raiders owner Mark Davis sits on the team bench before the start of an NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Criss Angel, middle, celebrates with Journey guitarist Neal Schon before the start of an NFL fo ...
Criss Angel, middle, celebrates with Journey guitarist Neal Schon before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders tried to rally late, but they couldn’t overcome their offensive struggles in a 20-9 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

After opening the season 3-0, the Raiders have lost back-t0-back games.

The Raiders totaled just 259 yards against the Bears.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter during an NFL f ...
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden takes the field before the start of an NFL football gam ...
