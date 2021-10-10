Raiders’ offense struggles in home loss to Chicago Bears

The Raiders tried to rally late, but couldn’t overcome a sluggish offense. After opening the season 3-0, they have lost back-t0-back games.

Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted (87) celebrates his touchdown with running back Damien Williams (8) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) runs the ball under pressure from Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) watches a pass go over his head with Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33) covering in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes past Chicago Bears defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson (36) in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders fans during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Chicago Bears fans during an NFL football game against the Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Carlos Rodriguez, from left, Gisell Rodriguez, of Redwood City, Calif., Shonte Amey-Shavies and Josh Shavies, of Oakland, Calif. cheer as the Raiders take on the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Raiderettes perform during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) runs the ball past Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chicago Bears fans during an NFL football game against the Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders fans during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) gets stopped by Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) while running the ball during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Chicago Bears celebrate after a fourth down stop against the Raiders during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) collide in the air during an offensive play by the bears during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden walks the sideline during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is tackled short of the end zone during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Chicago Bears running back Damien Williams (8) gets past Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Raiders with Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders defensive players look on after the Chicago Bears scored a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) returns a kickoff against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Carlos Rodriguez of Redwood City, Calif. tries to get the crowd fired up as the Raiders take on the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) tackles Chicago Bears wide receiver Grat Jakeem (17) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Ludacris performs during halftime as the Raiders take on the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas Labor Union Leader Tommy White lights the Al David Memorial Torch before the Raiders take on the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Neal Schon, founder of the band Journey, plays the National Anthem before the Raiders take on the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Bruce Buffer announces the entrance of the Raiders before the start of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) takes the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Quarterback Derek Carr takes the field as the Raiders prepare to take on the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Magician and "Mindfreak" star Criss Angel is raised before dangling over 100 feet in the air in Allegiant Stadium to spin out of a straitjacket before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Magician and "Mindfreak" star Criss Angel, dangling over 100 feet in the air in Allegiant Stadium, spins out of a straitjacket before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Magician and "Mindfreak" star Criss Angel, dangling over 100 feet in the air in Allegiant Stadium, celebrates after removing a straitjacket in a trick before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders owner Mark Davis sits on the team bench before the start of an NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Criss Angel, middle, celebrates with Journey guitarist Neal Schon before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders totaled just 259 yards against the Bears.

