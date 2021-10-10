Raiders’ offense struggles in home loss to Chicago Bears
The Raiders tried to rally late, but couldn’t overcome a sluggish offense. After opening the season 3-0, they have lost back-t0-back games.
The Raiders tried to rally late, but they couldn't overcome their offensive struggles in a 20-9 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
After opening the season 3-0, the Raiders have lost back-to-back games.
The Raiders totaled just 259 yards against the Bears.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
