Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson meets with media

Raiders OC Greg Olson confident in WRs without Williams
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2020 - 1:32 pm
 

Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson met with the media after Friday’s practice.

Here are the highlights of what he said:

On the competition at backup running back with the NFL roster cuts taking place Saturday: “It’s been very good. A lot of tough decisions are going to be made here in the next 24 hours, and the running back position’s one of them. But just great competition across the board.”

On trading offensive tackle David Sharpe: “Sam Young came in, one of the players we signed in the offseason, and had a very good camp, so it made it a little bit easier to make that move. We like Sam. We like the development of Brandon Parker. We felt that our tackles were two strong points of our team when we (also) look at Trent (Brown) and Kolton (Miller). So competition at every position, including the offensive line, has allowed us to make some moves like moving David Sharpe.”

On Brown missing nearly the entire training camp: “I think every position it hurts when you have guys that are missing practices just for their own growth, but also the wear and tear it puts on other players that are out practicing. It’s never an ideal situation, but it does help that he was here a year ago. There’s a lot of communication he’s very well aware of. We’re bringing him along. When he’s ready to go full time, we’ll bring him along full time. Right now, we’re just making sure he’s healthy.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

