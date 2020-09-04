Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson meets with media

Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson said there are some difficult decisions to be made before reducing the roster to 53 players on Saturday.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson, left, meets with general manager Mike Mayock during a team practice at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Sam Young (70 ) stretches with teammates during warm ups at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson met with the media after Friday’s practice.

Here are the highlights of what he said:

On the competition at backup running back with the NFL roster cuts taking place Saturday: “It’s been very good. A lot of tough decisions are going to be made here in the next 24 hours, and the running back position’s one of them. But just great competition across the board.”

On trading offensive tackle David Sharpe: “Sam Young came in, one of the players we signed in the offseason, and had a very good camp, so it made it a little bit easier to make that move. We like Sam. We like the development of Brandon Parker. We felt that our tackles were two strong points of our team when we (also) look at Trent (Brown) and Kolton (Miller). So competition at every position, including the offensive line, has allowed us to make some moves like moving David Sharpe.”

On Brown missing nearly the entire training camp: “I think every position it hurts when you have guys that are missing practices just for their own growth, but also the wear and tear it puts on other players that are out practicing. It’s never an ideal situation, but it does help that he was here a year ago. There’s a lot of communication he’s very well aware of. We’re bringing him along. When he’s ready to go full time, we’ll bring him along full time. Right now, we’re just making sure he’s healthy.”

