Raiders offensive, defensive coordinators address media — WATCH LIVE
Raiders offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham are scheduled to speak to the media Tuesday.
Raiders offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham speak to the media Tuesday from the club’s facility in Henderson.
Hardegree is expected to touch on his first game as the Raiders’ play-caller in a 30-6 victory over the Giants on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Graham is expected to talk about the Raiders’ dominant defensive performance that included eight sacks.
This is a developing story. Ch
Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.