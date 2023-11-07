72°F
Raiders News

Raiders offensive, defensive coordinators address media — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2023 - 11:00 am
 
Raiders interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree, left, speaks to passing coordinator Scott T ...
Raiders interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree, left, speaks to passing coordinator Scott Turner during practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham talks to the media during training camp at the Int ...
Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham talks to the media during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham walks through team practice at the Intermountain H ...
Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham walks through team practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham speak to the media Tuesday from the club’s facility in Henderson.

Hardegree is expected to touch on his first game as the Raiders’ play-caller in a 30-6 victory over the Giants on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Graham is expected to talk about the Raiders’ dominant defensive performance that included eight sacks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

