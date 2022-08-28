Raiders offensive tackle out for 2022 season

The Raiders placed offensive tackle Brandon Parker on the injured reserve list Sunday because of a triceps injury, meaning he will miss the entire NFL season.

Raiders offensive tackle Brandon Parker (75) is examined by trainers during the first half of the NFL Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders placed offensive tackle Brandon Parker on the injured reserve list Sunday because of a triceps injury he suffered in the first preseason game, meaning he will miss the entire season.

There had been hope that Parker could avoid season-ending injured reserve and be put on retrievable IR after the 53-man roster was set Tuesday.

The Raiders also put defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster and linebacker Tae Davis on season-ending IR and waived tight end Nick Bowers and wide receiver Justin Hall.

The moves leave the Raiders with 75 players. They need to get to 53 by 1 p.m. Tuesday.

