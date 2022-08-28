Raiders offensive tackle out for 2022 season
The Raiders placed offensive tackle Brandon Parker on the injured reserve list Sunday because of a triceps injury he suffered in the first preseason game, meaning he will miss the entire season.
There had been hope that Parker could avoid season-ending injured reserve and be put on retrievable IR after the 53-man roster was set Tuesday.
The Raiders also put defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster and linebacker Tae Davis on season-ending IR and waived tight end Nick Bowers and wide receiver Justin Hall.
The moves leave the Raiders with 75 players. They need to get to 53 by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
