Raiders offer to host Super Bowl in 2024, Pro Bowl pushed to 2022
Allegiant Stadium was set to host the 2021 Pro Bowl, but instead will get the game the following year.
The Raiders and Las Vegas have offered to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed.
New Orleans was originally slated to host Super Bowl LVII, but because of a conflict with Mardi Gras the NFL opted on Wednesday to move it out of New Orleans. The Super Bowl will return to New Orleans in 2025.
The NFL also cancelled the 2020 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, which was slated to be played at Allegiant Stadium next January.
The Pro Bowl will now be played at Allegiant Stadium in January 2022 at the conclusion of the 2021 regular season.
Las Vegas is now on the radar, though, to welcome the biggest sporting event in North America as the NFL needs a new host city in 2024 and Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.