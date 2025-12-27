57°F
Raiders officially end Maxx Crosby’s season

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts prior to an NFL football game against t ...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts prior to an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)
Vegas Nation Gameday Week 17 | Raiders, Giants Battling For Top Draft Pick
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2025 - 1:19 pm
 
Updated December 27, 2025 - 1:26 pm

Star defensive end Maxx Crosby’s season appeared likely over when the Raiders informed him he wouldn’t play in the team’s final two games on Friday.

The team made it official Saturday, placing Crosby on injured reserve.

Crosby is likely to require surgery this offseason on a left knee injury that has been lingering throughout much of the campaign, limiting his reps in practice each week.

He will miss Sunday’s 1:05 p.m. game against the Giants with the potential No. 1 pick in the draft on the line, as well as next week’s season finale at home against the Chiefs.

“We have made the decision to place Maxx Crosby on the Reserve/Injured list for the remainder of the 2025 season,” the Raiders said in a statement. “After deliberate and thorough consultation with multiple top medical professionals, it became clear that this decision is in the best interest of both the franchise and the player. Maxx is the ultimate warrior, and he has fought extremely hard to compete each week with his teammates since injuring his knee mid-season.

“We are grateful for his extraordinary contributions. He is a true Raider on and off the field — we look forward to his leadership and toughness into 2026 and beyond.”

The Raiders used the roster spot to re-sign defensive end Jahfari Harvey, who was released last week.

Running back Chris Collier and wide receiver Phillip Dorsett were also elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium.

Running back Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee) and wide receiver Jack Bech (back) are both questionable for the game.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

