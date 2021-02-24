Raiders officially waive Tyrell Williams

The release of Williams was long suspected. By cutting him, the Raiders will shave $11.6 million from their 2021 books.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams runs with the ball for a touchdown past Jacksonville Jaguars free safety Jarrod Wilson (26) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

The Raiders have officially waived veteran wide receiver Tyrell Williams, the club announced on Wednesday.

With the NFL’s 2021 salary cap expected to be reduced by at least $10 million due to COVID-19 and the Raiders in desperate need to create room under the cap, the release of Williams was long suspected. By cutting him, the Raiders will shave $11.6 million from their 2021 books.

Originally signed to a four-year contract by the Raiders in 2019, the former Los Angeles Chargers standout battled injuries throughout his two years with the Raiders and missed all of last season with a torn labrum.

The NFL announced last week the 2021 salary cap floor will be $180 million, which would mark an $18 million decrease from last year. The ceiling has yet to be announced, but speculation is it could fall somewhere between $185 and $188 million.

