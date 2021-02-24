Raiders officially waive Tyrell Williams
The release of Williams was long suspected. By cutting him, the Raiders will shave $11.6 million from their 2021 books.
The Raiders have officially waived veteran wide receiver Tyrell Williams, the club announced on Wednesday.
With the NFL’s 2021 salary cap expected to be reduced by at least $10 million due to COVID-19 and the Raiders in desperate need to create room under the cap, the release of Williams was long suspected. By cutting him, the Raiders will shave $11.6 million from their 2021 books.
Originally signed to a four-year contract by the Raiders in 2019, the former Los Angeles Chargers standout battled injuries throughout his two years with the Raiders and missed all of last season with a torn labrum.
The NFL announced last week the 2021 salary cap floor will be $180 million, which would mark an $18 million decrease from last year. The ceiling has yet to be announced, but speculation is it could fall somewhere between $185 and $188 million.
