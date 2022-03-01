74°F
Raiders

Raiders offseason series: What about Derek Carr?

Raiders Offseason Video Series: Ep. 1 - The Quarterbacks (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 1, 2022 - 12:13 pm
 

In the Raiders’ offseason video series, Vegas Nation’s Heidi Fang and Sam Gordon review each of the team’s position groups, analyze what their performance like was in 2021 and take a look at what could happen to each part of the roster with head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler running the team.

To kick off the series, Fang and Gordon discuss what might be the biggest question the Raiders are facing this off-season: what about Derek Carr?

