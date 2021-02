Vegas Nation’s Heidi Fang and Sam Gordon analyze how the team can manage the 2021 salary cap with the players they had in 2020 on the offensive line.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play at the line of scrimmage with running back Josh Jacobs (28) in the backfield and offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) and offensive guard John Simpson (76) blocking against the against the New England Patriots during the 1st quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

