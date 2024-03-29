64°F
Raiders' offseason workout schedule announced

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2024 - 9:57 am
 

The NFL announced the offseason program dates for all 32 teams Friday.

The first day of the Raiders’ offseason begins with Phase One on April 15. Their offseason workouts (organized team activities) are scheduled for May 20, 21, 23, 28, 29, 31 and June 3 to 6.

The Raiders’ mandatory minicamp is scheduled for June 11 to 13.

Phase One runs two weeks and consists of strength and conditioning, physical rehabilitation and limited to meetings.

Phase Two spans three weeks and includes on-field workouts consisting of individual or group instruction and drills. Also, drills and plays in which offensive players line up across offensive players and defensive players against defensive players. Those drills are limited to a walk-through pace. There is no live contact allowed.

The final four weeks of the offseason program cover Phase Three. During that time, teams are permitted to have 10 days of OTAs. Although no live contact is allowed, 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills between the offense and defense are permitted.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore atvbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

