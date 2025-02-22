Raiders OL outlook: Will late-season surge encourage stability?

The Raiders have the option to start the 2025 season with the same group of offensive linemen that jelled in the final month of last season or make changes.

The Raiders offensive line, from left, DJ Glaze (71), Andre James (68), Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and Kolton Miller (74) break from a huddle during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders should be able to retain the core of an offensive line that produced mixed results last season.

But the new regime could decide to make changes.

Having the seven players who played the most snaps up front last season under contract, provided the Raiders retain Jordan Meredith, allows the option for general manager John Spytek and coach Pete Carroll to choose continuity and enjoy the benefit of cohesion. But there is also a chance they decide to cut ties with some veterans and continue a youth movement that started last offseason.

Here’s how things stand on the offensive line:

Under contract

Kolton Miller, Andre James, Dylan Parham, Jackson Powers-Johnson, DJ Glaze, Thayer Munford, Dalton Wagner, Gottlieb Ayedze, Will Putnam

Pending free agents

Cody Whitehair (unrestricted), Andrus Peat (unrestricted), Meredith (exclusive rights)

2024 recap

It was an inconsistent season for an offensive line that was incorporating two rookies in prominent roles, including one trying to learn multiple positions.

The group particularly struggled in the run game, which finished last in the NFL by more than 200 yards. The Raiders mustered just 3.6 yards per carry, one of two teams (Rams, 3.9) to average fewer than 4 yards per attempt.

It wasn’t entirely the offensive line’s fault. A scheme change incorporated last offseason didn’t fit the personnel, and starting running back Zamir White often missed holes.

The group was better in pass protection, especially against standard looks. But its youth showed against the blitz, allowing pressure on 46.6 percent of snaps, 28th in the league.

The optimism comes in late-season improvement. The Raiders finished 22nd in Pro Football Network’s overall offensive line rankings, but were eighth in the final month of the season.

Level of need: Moderate

The new staff has decisions to make with all five starters and swing tackle Munford still under contract.

There is value in continuity. The Raiders could decide to bank on the late-season improvement carrying over into next season, move forward with that group and spend their cap space and draft capital elsewhere.

But it’s not out of the question for major changes to be made. A big part of self-scouting involves a deep analysis of the current corps and how it fits into new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly’s system.

How can the Raiders address things?

Kelly loves running the ball, so the run blocking needs to improve. That means there’s likely to be changes.

Glaze showed positive signs as a rookie at right tackle, and left tackle Miller battled injuries and a slow start after missing training camp to have a good season, so they could remain intact.

A big splash would be to add former Bishop Gorman High star left tackle Ronnie Stanley, a free agent who has spent his entire career with the Ravens.

Powers-Johnson played guard and center, but probably projects as a center long term. The Raiders could move on from James to facilitate that switch and invest at guard, where Meredith was a revelation even if there are questions about the sustainability of that level of play.

Parham was also solid last season at guard. But if there is going to be a huge investment on the line, it probably would be at guard or center if Powers-Johnson stays at guard.

Falcons center Drew Dalman is the prize of the free-agent class at the position and could be a name to watch if that’s the plan.

Will Fries (Colts), Teven Jenkins (Bears), Kevin Zeitler (Lions) and Trey Smith (Chiefs) are available at guard.

A more prudent approach might be to keep the line in place and make investments in the mid to late rounds of the draft on developmental players who could provide depth and perhaps be ready for expanded roles in 2026.

Georgia’s Dylan Fairchild and Cincinnati’s Luke Kandra could be names to watch.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.