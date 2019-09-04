Raiders on ‘Hard Knocks’: Episode 5 by the numbers

Take a close look at the season finale of Hard Knocks by the numbers.

Oakland Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, left, meets with head coach Jon Gruden during the NFL team's joint training camp practice against the Los Angeles Rams in Napa, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, right, walks in front of defensive coordinator Paul Guenther during NFL football practice in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Here’s a close look by the numbers at Tuesday’s fifth and final episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Oakland Raiders”:

1 — Car for coach Jon Gruden and defensive coordinator Paul Guenther

Early on in the season finale of “Hard Knocks”, viewers got a glimpse of how coach Jon Gruden and defensive coordinator Paul Guenther get to work. Gruden says the two carpool to the facility because gas in California is so expensive.

Gruden then says that when he was still broadcasting ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” he studied different defensive schemes and was impressed by what Guenther was doing as coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals. Gruden says he thought then if he ever got back into coaching, he wanted to work with Gunther.

However, he figures Guenther’s time to lead his own team is coming.

“He’ll be a head coach soon,” Gruden says. “I’ll have a hard time keeping him.”

That’ll only be true if the Raiders’ improve on last year’s performance, as they allowed a league-worst 467 points.

53 — Number of players on the roster after final cuts

Much of this week’s episode of “Hard Knocks” focused on who would and wouldn’t end up making the Raiders’ 53-man roster in final cuts. But if you followed the news over the weekend, you already knew how the story would end up.

Linebacker Brandon Marshall, for instance, was shown early in the episode telling right tackle Trent Brown that he was starting to feel like himself after recovering from a knee injury. But he was still concerned about making the team.

“I just don’t know if their perceptions of me is already solidified,” Marshall said.

The Raiders, of course, cut Marshall last Friday.

59 — Number of yards Nathan Peterman threw for after hurting his elbow

Quarterback Nathan Peterman garnered plenty of preseason headlines based on his history of turnovers and Gruden’s continued praise. Peterman did end up surviving final cuts, but was placed on injured reserve with an elbow injury.

He suffered the injury during the final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. Peterman was hit hard and sacked late in the third quarter, and “Hard Knocks” captured him on the sideline telling fellow reserve quarterback Mike Glennon and offensive coordinator Greg Olson he felt a “twinge” when he threw.

Nevertheless, Peterman stayed in the game and engineered a last-minute touchdown drive — completing 7 of 10 passes after the injury for 59 yards.

89 — Number of former Raiders WR Keelan Doss

Doss can be considered this year’s “Hard Knocks” darling, but the TV show didn’t necessarily paint a realistic picture — at least according to Gruden.

“That was your storyline,” Gruden said on Monday. “That was not my storyline, just so we’re on the same page.”

Perhaps that’s because Doss dropped two passes in a row during the preseason finale, prompting Gruden to (perhaps jokingly) turn to general manager Mike Mayock on the sideline and say, “Hey Mayock, can you find some guys who can catch please?”

Later in the locker room, Gruden told Doss, “I just yell at you ‘cause I’m your biggest fan.”

Still, Doss didn’t survive the roster cuts. While he had a chance to stay on the Raiders’ practice squad, he instead elected to join the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad, telling the Hard Knocks cameras it was a better opportunity for him.

Zero — Number of cuts actually shown on camera

One of the staples of the “Hard Knocks” franchise is showing the conversation between either coach or GM and player when they’re being cut from the roster. None of that was shown on the Raiders’ version of the show this year.

The closest viewers got was linebacker Jason Cabinda’s conversation with Guenther. The defensive coordinator told Cabinda that he’d help in any way he could and that Cabinda being cut had more to do with spread offenses emerging more in the NFL. Because of that, the Raiders weren’t going to carry as many linebackers.

Cabinda did end up accepting a spot on the Detroit Lions’ practice squad.

2008 — Year of a Gruden flashback

The show ended with a flashback to 2008, the last year Gruden was head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cameras caught him on the sideline of practice talking with officials. One of the men in stripes told Gruden he’d be a good football commentator someday — a fact we now know to be true.

Gruden the replied he’d rather be on HBO so he could use foul language.

As it turns out, they were both right.

