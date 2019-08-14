Raiders on ‘Hard Knocks’: staffers speak out on episode 2 — PODCAST

The Review-Journal’s Heidi Fang and Adam Hill and former Raiders cornerback Stanford Routt discuss episode two of the Raiders on “Hard Knocks.”

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr throws as head coach Jon Gruden, right, looks on during NFL football training camp Monday, July 29, 2019, in Napa, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

What’s our staff thoughts after the second episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” with the Raiders?

The Review-Journal’s Heidi Fang and Adam Hill and former Raiders cornerback Stanford Routt discuss the intimate look fans got at the team, all the Antonio Brown drama, Hunter Renfrow’s singing voice and more.