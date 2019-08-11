Raiders open preseason with 14-3 victory over Rams
DeAndre Washington ran for a touchdown and Keelan Doss caught one, and the Raiders limited Los Angeles to a first-half field goal Saturday at Oakland, California.
OAKLAND, Calif. — About 25 Raiders players weren’t in uniform Saturday for the team’s preseason opener, as running back DeAndre Washington ran for a 7-yard touchdown on the offense’s first possession and wide receiver Keelan Doss later added a 3-yard touchdown catch in a 14-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
The Raiders outgained the Rams 407 to 190 yards of total offense.
