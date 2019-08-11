Raiders open preseason with 14-3 victory over Rams

DeAndre Washington ran for a touchdown and Keelan Doss caught one, and the Raiders limited Los Angeles to a first-half field goal Saturday at Oakland, California.

Oakland Raiders' Dylan Mabin (37) tackles Los Angeles Rams' John Kelly (42) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Los Angeles Rams' Blake Bortles throws a pass against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Mike Glennon throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Oakland Raiders' Isaiah Johnson is assisted off the field during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Los Angeles Rams' Keenen Brown (48) makes a tackle on Oakland Raiders' Rico Gafford (10) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Oakland Raiders' Mike Glennon (7) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Los Angeles Rams' Blake Bortles passes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Oakland Raiders' DeAndre Washington rushes against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Oakland Raiders' DeAndre Washington (33) runs against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Los Angeles Rams' Kevin Peterson (25) slips the grip of Oakland Raiders' Derek Carrier (85) after intercepting a pass from Mike Glennon, left, during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Oakland Raiders' Derek Carrier, center, is tackled by Los Angeles Rams' Mike Thomas, left, and Travin Howard during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Brandon Allen, right, evades a tackle by Oakland Raiders' Jason Cabinda (53) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Los Angeles Rams' Nsimba Webster, left, rushes against the Oakland Raiders during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Oakland Raiders' James Butler (36) rushes against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Los Angeles Rams' Darious Williams (31) deflects a pass intended for Oakland Raiders' Keelan Doss during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman scrambles during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Oakland Raiders' Nevin Lawson (26) breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams' Alex Bachman in the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

OAKLAND, Calif. — About 25 Raiders players weren’t in uniform Saturday for the team’s preseason opener, as running back DeAndre Washington ran for a 7-yard touchdown on the offense’s first possession and wide receiver Keelan Doss later added a 3-yard touchdown catch in a 14-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Raiders outgained the Rams 407 to 190 yards of total offense.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

