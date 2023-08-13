Raiders open preseason with victory over 49ers
Rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell led the Raiders on four scoring drives in a 34-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason opener Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
O’Connell started and played the first three quarters. He finished 15 of 18 for 141 yards and one touchdown.
Chase Garbers played the final quarter at quarterback. Starter Jimmy Garoppolo suited up but didn’t play.
Raiders second-year running back Zamir White, who has been playing with the first team with Josh Jacobs holding out because of a contract dispute, scored the first touchdown, a 1-yard run on the Raiders’ first possession. He finished with 43 yards rushing on 13 carries.
Keelan Cole caught a 9-yard touchdown from O’Connell in the first half.
Sincere McCormick rushed for a 2 yard touchdown in the third quarter and caught a 2-yard TD from Garbers in the fourth.
Daniel Carlson kicked field goals of 53 and 46 yards in the second half.
The Raiders play at the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. They will have joint practices Wednesday and Thursday.
