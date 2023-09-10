Raiders open season with victory over Broncos
DENVER — Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns to Jakobi Meyers as the Raiders opened the season with a 17-16 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.
Garoppolo, who finished 20 of 26 with one interception, and Meyers, who caught nine passes for 81 yards, were making their debuts with the Raiders.
Garoppolo also rushed for 8 yards and a first down on a third-down play with less than two minutes left to seal the win.
Garoppolo threw the interception in the end zone on a third-and-goal play in the third quarter with the Raiders trailing 13-10, but otherwise played an efficient game running the Raiders offense in place of Derek Carr.
The victory was the Raiders’ seventh straight over the Broncos.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
