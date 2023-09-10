Raiders open season with victory over Broncos

Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns to Jakobi Meyers as the Raiders opened the season with a road victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) is hit by Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Broncos safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, left, and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) argue during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) runs with Denver Broncos linebacker Frank Clark (55) in pursuit during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) signals for a first down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) celebrates his touchdown score with Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) during the first half of an NFL game against the Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) scores a touchdown with Denver Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis (27) defending during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates against the Denver Broncos of an NFL football game Sunday August 10, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Las Vegas Raiders with Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry III (79) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch for a fourth down conversion during the first half an NFL game with Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) defending on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) scores a touchdown over Denver Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis (27) during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) breaks away from Denver Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and running back Josh Jacobs (8) run drills together before the start of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels points to wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) as he stretches before the start of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels meets with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) before the start of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels looks on as the team warms up before the start of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders owner Mark Davis laughs from the sideline before the start of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders owner Mark Davis greets guard Dylan Parham (66) before the start of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks to the scoreboard during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

DENVER — Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns to Jakobi Meyers as the Raiders opened the season with a 17-16 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.

Garoppolo, who finished 20 of 26 with one interception, and Meyers, who caught nine passes for 81 yards, were making their debuts with the Raiders.

Garoppolo also rushed for 8 yards and a first down on a third-down play with less than two minutes left to seal the win.

Garoppolo threw the interception in the end zone on a third-and-goal play in the third quarter with the Raiders trailing 13-10, but otherwise played an efficient game running the Raiders offense in place of Derek Carr.

The victory was the Raiders’ seventh straight over the Broncos.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.