Raiders’ opponents for 2023 schedule officially set
The Raiders will have nine home games and eight on the road.
The Raiders know their opponents for 2023 now that all of the 2022 regular-season games have been played.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants will play at Allegiant Stadium as a result of finishing third in their divisions.
They will be part of a nine-game home slate for the Raiders in 2023.
A visit to Indianapolis was also locked in with the Colts finishing third in the AFC South.
Home-and-home dates with each of the other three AFC West opponents make up six games on the schedule. Crossover games against the AFC East and NFC North make up another eight games.
Dates for all 17 games won’t be announced until May.
Raiders 2023 opponents
Home
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
Pittsburgh Steelers
New York Giants
Away
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
Miami Dolphins
Indianapolis Colts
Buffalo Bills