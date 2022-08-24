99°F
Raiders

Raiders’ options for Alex Leatherwood include release or trade

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 24, 2022 - 7:58 am
 
Updated August 24, 2022 - 2:36 pm
Raiders offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood warms up on the field before the NFL Hall of Fame gam ...
Raiders offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood warms up on the field before the NFL Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels looks on during the team’s training camp practice at t ...
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels looks on during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

With final cuts less than a week away, the Raiders face a major decision on second-year offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood.

The 17th pick overall in last year’s draft has fallen behind in the running at right tackle, and people with knowledge of the Raiders’ thinking suggest all options are on the table on how to proceed with the former Alabama standout.

Those options include moving Leatherwood from tackle back to guard, where he played the bulk of his rookie season, to trading him or cutting him.

While the last two options seem severe for a second-year player drafted as high as Leatherwood, the current Raiders decision-makers have no ties to Leatherwood and have made it clear their decision on the final 53-man roster will be predicated on performance and fit rather than financial obligations, draft status or experience.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

THE LATEST
 
Derek Carr focused on football, not Tom Brady
By / RJ

Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr was helping a friend deal with a family matter when news of Tom Brady being rejected by Jon Gruden broke over the weekend.

 
Raiders to release veteran running back
By / RJ

The Raiders are releasing veteran running back Kenyan Drake, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Monday. He was signed to a free-agent contract last year.