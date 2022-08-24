Raiders’ options for Alex Leatherwood include release or trade

With final cuts less than a week away, the Raiders face a major decision on offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

The Raiders will practice for the second straight day against the New England Patriots on Wednesday. Before they take the field, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks to the media. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood warms up on the field before the NFL Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels looks on during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

With final cuts less than a week away, the Raiders face a major decision on second-year offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood.

The 17th pick overall in last year’s draft has fallen behind in the running at right tackle, and people with knowledge of the Raiders’ thinking suggest all options are on the table on how to proceed with the former Alabama standout.

Those options include moving Leatherwood from tackle back to guard, where he played the bulk of his rookie season, to trading him or cutting him.

While the last two options seem severe for a second-year player drafted as high as Leatherwood, the current Raiders decision-makers have no ties to Leatherwood and have made it clear their decision on the final 53-man roster will be predicated on performance and fit rather than financial obligations, draft status or experience.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.