Raiders OT skipping offseason workouts while seeking new contract

Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller watches the team play against the Miami Dolphins during ...
Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller watches the team play against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of an NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 16, 2025 - 4:16 pm
 

Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller is not participating in the club’s voluntary offseason program as he seeks a contract extension, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Miller, 29, is entering the final year of his deal. His $12.256 million salary for the upcoming season is not guaranteed.

The two sides are not currently working on a new contract, according to the source.

Miller got off to a slow start last year after spending the offseason rehabbing from shoulder surgery. He still recovered to finish as the NFL’s 13th highest-graded offensive tackle, according to the website Pro Football Focus.

Miller has been a stalwart for the Raiders since being selected in the first round in 2018. The team has undergone several regime changes since then. Whether Miller gets his desired extension will be determined by general manager John Spytek and coach Pete Carroll, who were hired in January.

