Raiders’ OTAs end with confidence, question marks

The Raiders wrapped up their offseason program this week. Here are some thoughts and observations of what we saw.

With a handful of new players on the roster and new systems to teach on offense and defense, the team has been measured with its time during the last five months.

That was apparent when the Raiders opened OTAs and minicamp to the media.

Here are some observations:

They can wait on rookies

During the last three years the Raiders have needed rookies to fill significant roles. The results were mixed.

Often, it was an issue of big draft misses — and there were some glaring examples of that. Those days appear to be over, and that was clear this offseason.

Of the Raiders’ draft class, only Dylan Parham has a true chance to win a starting job. It isn’t a knock on the 2022 class — young defensive linemen Neil Farrell and Matthew Butler and running back Zamir White each have a chance to earn rotational roles — but the sign of a more experienced roster.

That is evident at wide receiver, the defensive line, secondary and linebacker.

Two years ago, for instance, the Raiders were counting on rookies like Henry Ruggs, Brian Edwards and Hunter Renfrow, (then entering his second year) to lead the way at wide receiver. That room now features proven veterans Davante Adams, Renfrow, Demarcus Robinson, Keelan Cole and Mack Hollins.

Even their youngest position groups — like the secondary — are filled with players with three-to-five years of experience. The youngest members of that room — cornerback Nate Hobbs and safety Tre’von Moehrig — are coming off rookie seasons in which they showed promise to be high-level NFL starters.

The more seasoned roster should bode well moving forward, and it has already been evident in the rapid nature McDaniels and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham are teaching their systems.

“It’s good because usually when you have a lot of young guys, the training has to slow down,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said. “And Josh said we’re going full steam ahead and he trusts that with a veteran group of guys that have a lot of football behind them, they can pick it up and run with it. And so, you definitely feel that.”

Right tackle uncertain

The Raiders are giving Alex Leatherwood every chance to start at right tackle. However, the way the staff divided first-team reps between him and Brandon Parker during OTAs suggest Leatherwood still needs to convince McDaniels.

The former Alabama standout, who moved guard after four games last season, could ease a lot of concern if some of the physical and technical strides he made this offseason can stick.

If not, the Raiders will turn to Parker, who has yet to distinguish himself as anything more than a stop-gap. That could be risky for a team with playoff aspirations.

Hobbs, Moehrig rising?

After turning in impressive rookie seasons, Hobbs and Moehrig appear primed for even bigger seasons. Both have playmaker ability that could make them game-changing players.

Hobbs, the opening game starter at slot cornerback last year, finished the season as the fifth-best cornerback in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. Moehrig was the 25th-ranked safety

“I’m just hungry to, get better, start this season,” said Moehrig “And just continue to grow with the team, continue to practice at a high level.”

Such great heights

While the Raiders shied away from making bold proclamations, they are aware of the great expectations surrounding the team.

With many key players locked up for years — and a new deal expected for Darren Waller soon — the focus is on football rather than contracts, trade talk and last year’s off-field drama.

“It’s just nice for that stuff to be out of the way so we just play football,” Carr said. “I’m sure someone will want to ask something or come up with something that won’t even matter in 12 months, and it’ll be fine.

”But for the time being in the building and just answering football questions has been nice. And really with everything we went through last year, I mean, tragedy and coach leaving and things like that, it was just so much. It’s nice just to be coming to work and it’s just all about football.”

