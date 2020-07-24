Raiders, other NFL teams to report on time after NFLPA deal

The NFL and NFL Players Association reached an agreement for training camps to begin on time, which sets in motion for the season to open without delay.

The Las Vegas Raiders headquarters and practice facility photographed on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders players will report on time Tuesday after an agreement was reached Friday between the league and NFL Players Association.

The union released a statement confirming that its “Executive Committee voted unanimously to recommend changes to the” Collective Bargaining Agreement.

A statement following our Executive Committee meeting: pic.twitter.com/pSkq369jeh — NFLPA (@NFLPA) July 24, 2020

Player representatives from all 32 teams must sign off on the agreement, but that is considered a formality. Those players scheduled a conference call for 12:30 p.m. Friday.

The Raiders did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

By reaching this agreement, not only will training camps begin on time, but plans for the season to begin without delay also are in motion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

