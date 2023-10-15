Raiders overcome loss of Jimmy Garoppolo for 2nd straight win

Jimmy Garoppolo led the Raiders on three first-half scoring drives, but didn’t return for the second half because of a back injury in a victory over the New England Patriots.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after sacking New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 21-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) comes down with a touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against New England patriots at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) leaps over New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills (2) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 21-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) dives but unable to catch the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 21-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) is tackled by New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai (48) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 21-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) avoids a tackle from New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 21-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels reacts to a play during the first half of an NFL football game against New England patriots at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 21-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against New England patriots at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

New England Patriots fan Casey Cupples cheers with Raiders fan Edwin Flores at a tailgate outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between Raiders and Patriots, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs the ball and scores a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV. Raiders won 21-17. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Raiders fans tailgate outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between Raiders and Patriots, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws under pressure from Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 21-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) tackled by New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger (23) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) reacts after sacking New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) to cause a safety during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 21-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) defense New England Patriots guard Andrew Stueber (64) during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 21-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

New England Patriots fan RJ Salow flashes a thumbs-up as Raiders fan Tiffany Megaraiderette shouts a slogan at a tailgate outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between Raiders and Patriots, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler, left, and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery celebrate a sack by Butler on New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against New England patriots at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders fans prepare to take a shot at a tailgate outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between Raiders and Patriots, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) is sacked by Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) to cause a safety during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 21-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) reacts after sucking New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 21-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) breaks through tackles by New England Patriots defense during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 21-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) runs with the ball as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick coaches against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, center, is hauled down by New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, right, celebrates his sack and safety during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. The sack was split with teammate defensive tackle Bilal Nichols on the play. (AP Photo/John Locher)

New England Patriots wide receiver Ty Montgomery II (14) tackled by Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) defensive tackle Byron Young (93) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 21-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) go for the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 21-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs the ball against the New England Patriots in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV. Raiders won 21-17. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby (98), Brian Nichols (91), and Adam Butler (69) sack New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) for a safety in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV. Raiders won 21-17. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

New England Patriots tight end Pharaoh Brown runs with the ball as Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson, below, scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, below left, is helped up after being sacked by Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins, right, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) and place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) leave the field after defeating New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 21-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Raiders’ understated locker room seemed unbefitting for a team that just won another game.

But then, their demeanor in the aftermath of a 21-17 victory over the Patriots on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium is far more telling than whatever puffing out of their chest was missing after notching their second straight win.

It was equal measures of happiness, disgruntlement, encouragement and conviction.

The mix of satisfaction and frustration is the result of winning three of six games yet never coming close to throwing their best punch this season. Sunday was a classic example, as the Raiders survived the Patriots while scoring just one touchdown on six trips to the red zone and producing eight points in the second half.

They also lost starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the second half because of a back injury.

I just saw Jimmy Garoppolo get into an ambulance and he’s being transported from the stadium now. Just happened to be walking in tunnels and saw him get in. #Raiders — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) October 15, 2023

It took another gallant effort from the defense, including the sack and safety Maxx Crosby and Bilal Nichols combined on with about two minutes remaining, to close out the win.

“That certainly wasn’t a Picasso out there; I don’t think anybody would misinterpret that,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said. “But there were definitely some good things that we did, periodically, through the game in all three phases.”

Or, as running back Josh Jacobs said about the team’s mood: “It’s still a little chippy because we feel there’s a lot more we need to do.”

Need to and are capable of doing, players say.

“That’s what’s so encouraging,” said safety Tre’von Moehrig, who came up with his second interception of the season. “We know we can play better.”

The hopefulness is in winning two straight games to plant themselves in the thick of the AFC playoff race. That, despite the offense not cracking the 20-point threshold this season and playing one full game and two quarters Sunday without Garoppolo.

Two weeks ago, rookie Aidan O’Connell replaced Garoppolo when he was out with a concussion. On Sunday, Brian Hoyer came off the bench after Garoppolo took a wicked hit late in the first half and was taken to the hospital at halftime for further evaluation of the back injury.

Hoyer did just enough in the second half to help stave off the Patriots by throwing for 102 yards and leading two field-goal drives. It was enough for the Raiders to wake up Monday alongside a bunch of fellow postseason hopefuls.

The Raiders understand they have more to give, but they’re proud of the way they worked to get back into contention after dropping three straight games.

“Don’t you dare apologize for victories in this league,” McDaniels told his team. “We don’t give any fish back here.”

The conviction rests with a defense that keeps getting better and the much-needed resiliency being built.

The Raiders didn’t flinch when Garoppolo, who led three first-half scoring drives while completing 14 of 22 passes for 162 yards with one touchdown and one interception, was forced out of the game.

“Jimmy’s our brother; we’re praying for him, and hopefully he’s all good,” Crosby said. “But you gotta go out there and win, It’s as simple as that.”

In coming up with the late-game safety, Crosby rebounded from the fourth-quarter roughing the passer penalty he took that led to a Patriots touchdown to cut the lead to 19-17.

“I felt like I let my team down,” Crosby said of the penalty.

Rather than sulk, he did something about it.

“Literally I told the guys, every single one of them, I got you all, I got you all.”

Soon after, he and Nichols sandwiched Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in the end zone to clinch the win. It was the second consecutive week the defense came up with the game-saving play.

“I’m not trying to speak too ahead of time, but defense wins championships,” said cornerback Amik Robertson, whose interception closed out the win over the Packers last Monday. “And we know if the offense is struggling, we have to pick up the slack.”

For now, that is how the Raiders have to win games. Whether that recipe stands the test of time remains to be seen. But the Raiders will take it without apology.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow@VinnyBonsignore on X.