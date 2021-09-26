Raiders overcome themselves, Dolphins in 31-28 OT thriller

The Raiders led 25-14 early in the fourth quarter before the Miami Dolphins rallied to force overtime with two seconds left.

Raiders celebrate around kicker Daniel Carlson (2) after his game-winning field goal in overtime against the Miami Dolphins in an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a field goal for the win in overtime in a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden celebrates after beating the Miami Dolphins at the end of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) raises his arms as he leaves the field in the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) greets fans after an overtime win against the Miami Dolphins in a NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram (24) defends a touchdown throw to Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller (3) in the overtime period of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram (24) breaks up a pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller (3) in the second half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller (3) misses a catch under pressure from Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram (24) during overtime in an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) runs for a touchdown under pressure from Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) is stopped short at the end zone by the Raiders during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after a play in the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Raiders inside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) stops Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) forces during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon celebrates after a play against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes catch under pressure from Miami Dolphins defensive back Brandon Jones (29) and linebacker Sam Eguavoen (49) during overtime in a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Raiders safety Trevon Moehrig (25) celebrates a big defensive stop in the second half during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) leaps for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) reaches the ball into the end zone past Miami Dolphins defensive back Nik Needham (40) in the second half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after a play against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a reception in front of Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones (24) during the second half of NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) runs the ball in front of Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) during the second half of NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) is tackled short of the goal line by Miami Dolphins defensive back Nik Needham (40) and defensive back Brandon Jones (29), in the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass during the second half of NFL game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) scores a touchdown in front of Miami Dolphins free safety Jevon Holland (8) during the second half of NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) is tackled by Miami Dolphins free safety Eric Rowe (21) short of the end zone in the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) takes down Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin during the second half of NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs the ball under pressure from Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55) during the second half of NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass during the second half of NFL game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) runs the ball in front of Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) during the second half of NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a reception in front of Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones (24) during the second half of NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after a play against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Raiders middle linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) gives a high five to Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward (29) after a safety in the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) is tackled by Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) and cornerback Byron Jones (24) in the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Solomon Thomas (92) sack Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) looks on as linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) tackles Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) in the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward (29) tackles Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) for a safety in the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Referees try to break up the Miami Dolphins and Raiders during the first half of NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders (48) gets in a fight in the end zone with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) after a safety in the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks to throw a pass under pressure from the Miami Dolphins during the first half of NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs the ball after a catch under pressure from Miami Dolphins cornerback Justin Coleman (27) and strong safety Jason McCourty (30) in the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) drops to the ground during a punt to avoid a hit from Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe (81), middle linebacker Duke Riley (45) and long snapper Blake Ferguson (44) in the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward (29) talks about his safety to teammates versus the Miami Dolphins in the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) tackles Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) short of a first down during a third down in the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a catch over Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) goes up for a 23-yard pass under pressure from Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) during the first half of NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) breaks down the sideline past Miami Dolphins defensive back Nik Needham (40) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) jumps into the stands to celebrate his touchdown with fan versus the Miami Dolphins in the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) salutes the crowd in the first half during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks back at an errant snap In the first half during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Miami Dolphins running back Malcolm Brown (34) breaks through a hole past Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on his way to a touchdown in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Miami Dolphins running back Malcolm Brown (34) leaps to the end one for a touchdown as Las Vegas Raiders safety Trevon Moehrig (25) looks on in the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Miami Dolphins running back Malcolm Brown (34) leaps into the end zone past Las Vegas Raiders safety Trevon Moehrig (25) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Miami Dolphins running back Malcolm Brown (34) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of NFL game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) looks to break a tackle by Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) in the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) is gang tackled by Miami Dolphin defenders in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) gets ready to lead his team on the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

To start a season with three straight wins for the first time since 2002, which just so happens to be the last time the Raiders reached a Super Bowl, they had to overcome a familiar opponent on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Themselves, to be perfectly blunt.

Their ability to survive a shaky start offensively, a momentary, fourth-quarter lapse defensively and a handful of back-breaking penalties to beat the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime revealed just how different this Raiders team is from most of its more recent predecessors.

It’s a combination of talent and resiliency that has been sorely lacking in the Raiders for far too long.

“In a lot of losses, I would stand up here and try and describe how just so many little things matter,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said. “And it got kind of old. I was tired of doing it. So I just started giving short answers because I was tired of talking about it. I was tired of losing.”

Three straight wins into a season that has already challenged the Raiders’ physical will and mental toughness, Carr can now talk about actually accomplishing those things that make the difference between winning and losing.

“That’s the headline today to me, really,” Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said. “We had some penalties that really went against us. We fell behind. Gave up a fourth and 20. Missed an extra point. But you just finish.”

When calamity hit on Sunday, the Raiders calmly settled down and dealt with it. In the past, it would have been their demise. They survived.

“That’s what you want early on in the season,” wide receiver Hunter Renfrow said.

In need of big-time players to make big-time plays, the Raiders found them across all corners of the field. Far too often over the last two decades, similar searches came up empty.

It was cornerback Casey Hayward guessing right at the Dolphins’ goal line to bum rush a screen pass and come up with a safety. The Raiders trailed 14-0 when Hayward dropped Jaylen Waddle in the end zone. The two points he created redirected momentum and resulted in a 25-point Raiders run to take a 25-14 lead.

“I think it was a momentum shifter,” Hayward said.

It was young wide receivers Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards coming up with huge catches on must-have scoring drives, with Ruggs leaping high into the air to come up with one ball and then brilliantly working the sidelines to come up with another while finishing with four catches for 78 yards. Edwards had three catches for 89 yards, two of 32 and 34 yards on overtime drives that helped set up two Raiders field goals. The second of which won the game when Daniel Carlson was good from 22 yards.

It’s been decades since the Raiders had a pair of young weapons like Ruggs and Edwards. Let alone planted them alongside players like tight end Darren Waller and Renfrow, both of whom came up with clutch plays of their own on Sunday.

“I’m just so proud of their work ethic,” Carr said. “Because it’s showing up in games.”

It was third-year cornerback Travon Mullen shaking off a disastrous pass interference call in the end zone to come up with two huge game-saving plays in overtime.

The pass interference call set up the Dolphins at the Raiders’ 1-yard line with one minute left in regulation and resulted in quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s 1-yard touchdown run with two seconds left, followed by his two-point conversion throw to Will Fuller to send the game to overtime.

Mullen bounced back in the extra period to come up with breakups on deep pass attempts to Will Fuller and DeVante Parker. Failure to do so could have easily changed the outcome.

“We’ve got some young players that are getting better,” Gruden said. “We’ve seen (Maxx) Crosby. Now we’re seeing Mullen. Ruggs, Edwards. Some of these young guys are really improving. And I think Travon has backed up everything he’s done all summer.”

The Raiders are doing a lot of that so far this season.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.