Raiders owner at CFP championship, watching potential No. 1 pick

Raiders owner Mark Davis walks the field before the start of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis was coy Monday night about why he was attending the College Football Playoff national championship at Hard Rock Stadium.

“There’s two really good quarterbacks in this game and I’m really interested in seeing them both play,” Davis said. “I’ve been watching Carson Beck for four or five years now, so I’ve seen his growth and his development. And obviously, Fernando.”

He was talking about Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the potential No. 1 NFL draft pick in April, when the Raiders have the top selection.

Davis was watching on the sidelines during warm-ups with minority owner Tom Brady. Davis got an up-close view of Mendoza, standing 15 feet from the Heisman Trophy winner.

Much of the talk surrounding the game was about Mendoza and the positive way he carries himself . When asked how character comes into play during player draft evaluation, Davis differed to Brady.

“The process is (Brady) and (Raiders general manager) John Spytek, so you can ask them that question,” Davis said.

Brady declined to comment on the draft.

Davis also did not discuss the Raiders ongoing head coaching search, which included an interview this week with former Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Monday.

Davis said he took in Unrivaled, the professional women’s 3-on-3 league, to watch Aces stars Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray play.

“I got to see them play last night in the 3-on-3 league,” he said. “It’s an interesting concept and it was just good to see them playing.”

Davis said he is looking forward to 2027, when Allegiant Stadium will host the CFP championship game. The open-air Hard Rock Stadium meant fans had to deal with the unusually chilly weather.

He said fans won’t have that problem in Las Vegas’ domed stadium.

“Well, we know what the weather will be, at least inside,” Davis said. “I’m excited about it.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.