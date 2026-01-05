Raiders owner clarifies Tom Brady’s role with NFL team

60°F
January 5, 2026 - 10:01 am
 
Updated January 5, 2026 - 11:11 am

If anyone wondered how much power Tom Brady holds with the Raiders, the club clarified that Monday in its statement announcing the firing of coach Pete Carroll.

It was clear that Brady, a minority owner of the club, has been the de facto leader of the Raiders’ football operations. But as the lead analyst of Fox’s NFL coverage, the Raiders have been careful in how they characterize Brady’s involvement.

That changed in owner Mark Davis’ statement about on the team’s hierarchy.

“Moving forward,” Davis’ statement read, “general manager John Spytek will lead all football operations in close collaboration with Tom Brady, including the search for the club’s next head coach.”

The Raiders have rarely been as public in referencing Brady’s influence, but it’s clear that is changing.

It’s also clear that Spytek, Brady’s handpicked general manager, is now higher up the command chain and will be working in collaboration with Brady, his former Michigan teammate, on shaping the Raiders’ future.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

