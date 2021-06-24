87°F
Raiders

Raiders owner Mark Davis involved in fender bender

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2021 - 9:04 am
 
Raiders and Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis in the TV studio at Raiders’ headquarters in ...
Raiders and Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis in the TV studio at Raiders’ headquarters in Henderson Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Raiders owner Mark Davis was involved in a minor car accident in the parking lot of a Las Vegas mall on Wednesday, according to TMZ.

The website obtained video and photos of Davis and the female driver of another vehicle exchanging information after the incident. There appeared to be no injuries. No police were called to the scene.

Davis could not be reached for comment Thursday morning.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

