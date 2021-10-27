Raiders owner says he has reached settlement with former coach Gruden

When asked if his team was treated unfairly by the league, Raiders owner Mark Davis said: “We’re Raiders. We’re used to it.”

Raiders owner Mark Davis acknowledged Wednesday that the team has reached a settlement with former coach Jon Gruden over his contract.

Speaking after the NFL owners meetings ended Wednesday, Davis did not reveal terms of the settlement. Gruden received a 10-year, $100 million contract to return to coach the team in 2018.

Asked about any recent conversations with Gruden, whose racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments were uncovered during an investigating of workplace misconduct at the Washington Football Team, Davis said: “He’s hurt, he’s really hurt. I understand that. But he understands the ramifications of what he said.”

“We all have our demons in life,” Davis added, “and we have to understand that.”

Davis wondered about the timing of the leaking of the emails, and said he was not given a reason for delays in his team being told about them. The NFL has not and will not be releasing documents from the independent investigation of the Washington Football Team, saying the league is protecting the identities of those who testified. Gruden’s emails were to Bruce Allen, the former president of the Washington franchise.

Davis would like the league to release a written report of the investigation.

“I would like to see some of the things that were charged,” he said.

He also gave a lukewarm endorsement of Raiders general manager Mike Mayock, who was hired by Gruden.

“Mike Mayock is the GM of the Raiders,” the owner said. “I will not speak for the future, right now he’s the GM of the Raiders.”

And, echoing the sentiments of his late father, Al Davis, the Pro Football Hall of Fame owner, Davis noted about the way his team was drawn deeply into the Washington investigation, “We’re Raiders. We’re used to this.”

Gruden resigned last month after derogatory emails he sent between 2011 and 2017 were made public over a four-day period by the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times. Those emails originally were uncovered during the league’s internal investigation into workplace misconduct by the WFT and then turned over to the NFL.

The WFT subsequently was fined $10 million by the NFL last July over the findings of the investigation, and the day-to-day operations of the club were transferred from owner Daniel Snyder to his wife, Tanya.

Davis indicated the NFL had the Gruden emails for months, but that he was not made aware of them until Oct. 7 by the Wall Street Journal. That would have been one day before the Wall Street Journal reported the contents of the email in which Gruden used a racial trope to describe NFLPA chief DeMaurice Smith.

Three days later, the New York Times reported on newly uncovered derogatory Gruden emails. By that evening, Gruden submitted his resignation.

Davis has consistently said he didn’t condone what Gruden said in those emails while pointing out what the Raiders have historically stood for in terms of “diversity, inclusion and social justice.”

The rapid leak of all the emails and not allowing the Raiders time to do their own investigation didn’t sit well with him, he said.

