Raiders owner says Pete Carroll’s and John Spytek’s jobs are safe

Raiders owner Mark Davis said Tuesday he has faith in coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek despite Sunday’s embarrassing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Former Raiders player died after struggling with officers, police say

Will Las Vegas be awarded another Super Bowl this week?

Latest debacle ranks among the worst since Raiders moved to Las Vegas

Las Vegas Raiders ownder Mark Davis watches from the sidelines during warmups before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann),

NEW YORK — In the aftermath of the Raiders’ blowout loss to the Chiefs on Sunday, a mea culpa was delivered to owner Mark Davis.

“I was apologized to by some people in the organization,” Davis said Tuesday at the NFL’s fall league meetings.

Davis’ immediate response was swift.

“I told them, I’m not looking for apologies. I’m looking for answers,” he said.

Davis said the process of coming up with those solutions will not include making significant changes among the football leadership, including coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek.

“You have to have faith in the people that you hired. And I do,” Davis said. “You’ve got to give them a chance to do the job.”

The 31-0 loss to the Chiefs — in which Kansas City finished with a 30-3 edge in first downs, 434-95 edge in total yards and 77-30 edge in plays — was excruciating for Davis to watch. It wasn’t just the manner in which the Raiders lost, he said. It also was about regression. Davis hired Carroll and Spytek with progress in mind.

“Not happy,” Davis said. “It was a really, really, really bad day.”

As he digested the humbling performance, he thought about when his Aces team lost to the Minnesota Lynx by 53 points in August. It was the lowest of lows for the Aces, who were teetering at 14-14 and coming off the worst home loss in WNBA history.

Davis said he contemplated making wholesale changes.

“You start questioning the players. You start questioning the coaching,” he said. “You start questioning everything.”

But he resisted the urge, saying, “I had faith in the leadership that I hired.”

The Aces responded by reeling off 16 straight regular-season wins before rolling to their third WNBA championship in four seasons.

It was a learning lesson for Davis. Sometimes, the correct course of action is showing confidence in whom you hired by giving them time to find solutions.

“It’s unbelievable that I was given that opportunity,” Davis said. “To have that in my mindset.”

Davis is taking the same approach with the Raiders.

“You always question, but as I did with the Aces, I had faith in the leadership, just as I have faith in the people that I hired here as the head coach and general manager,” Davis said. “And I’m going to let them do their job and let’s see what the results are.”

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.