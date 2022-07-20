Raiders owner to serve as Cliff Branch’s Hall of Fame presenter

Raiders owner Mark Davis will officially present the late Cliff Branch into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2012, file photo former Oakland Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch lights a ceremonial torch for former Raiders owner Al Davis before an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch (21) embraces quarterback Jim Plunkett (16) as the Raiders lined up for a team picture before a workout in the Superdome in New Orleans, Jan. 21, 1981. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch, right, catches a pass from quarterback Jim Plunkett for a 64 yard gain during the first quarter of their playoff game with the Cleveland Browns in Los Angeles, Saturday, Jan. 8, 1983. Defending for the Browns was Hanford Dixon (29). (AP Photo)

After fighting for decades to help get Cliff Branch into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Raiders owner Mark Davis will serve as the late wide receiver’s presenter when Branch is enshrined into the Hall of Fame next month.

Davis and Branch were longtime friends, and it was Davis who kept the fight up to make sure Branch was paid the ultimate compliment by getting the call to the Hall of Fame. That call came in February, although Branch, who passed away in 2019, was not alive to enjoy the honor.

The Raiders open the preseason on Aug. 4 in Canton, Ohio, against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game. Branch will officially be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday.

