Raiders owner to serve as Cliff Branch’s Hall of Fame presenter
Raiders owner Mark Davis will officially present the late Cliff Branch into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
After fighting for decades to help get Cliff Branch into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Raiders owner Mark Davis will serve as the late wide receiver’s presenter when Branch is enshrined into the Hall of Fame next month.
Davis and Branch were longtime friends, and it was Davis who kept the fight up to make sure Branch was paid the ultimate compliment by getting the call to the Hall of Fame. That call came in February, although Branch, who passed away in 2019, was not alive to enjoy the honor.
The Raiders open the preseason on Aug. 4 in Canton, Ohio, against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game. Branch will officially be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday.
