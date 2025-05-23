Raiders pass rusher nearing return from devastating injury

Malcolm Koonce was expected to play a major role in the Raiders’ defense last season, but he missed the final year on his rookie contract with a knee injury.

Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) works past Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

It didn’t take much to read into Malcolm Koonce’s answers about the devastating knee injury that cost him all of last season just when it appeared he was on the verge of a breakout campaign.

He’s ready to move on.

The defensive end spoke to the media after the Raiders’ practice Wednesday at the team facility in Henderson even though he didn’t participate in the session as he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL suffered in the final practice before last year’s season opener in September.

“It was difficult,” Koonce said of his injury and the recovery process. “Physically, emotionally, mentally, it was difficult all around. But I’ve got to overcome it.”

That was about as much as the 26-year-old was willing to open up. The friendly and bright University of Buffalo alum, who has spent his entire career with the Raiders after being selected in the third round of the 2021 draft, gave mostly short answers to questions about last year.

It’s clear he’s trying to look forward — and with good reason.

There was buzz all throughout training camp last year that Koonce was destined to have a monster season. After recording just two sacks in his first two seasons as a pro, he had six in the final four games of the 2023 season to finish with eight that year.

Koonce was settling into his role, gaining confidence and starting to understand how to best utilize the opportunity of playing opposite star pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

Koonce came into camp in 2024 in great shape and looking forward to the last year on his rookie contract, knowing a continuation of his late 2023 momentum would likely lead to a massive second contract.

It all came crashing down when he got hurt just before the season started, and Koonce could do nothing but watch as the team went 4-13. It didn’t help that Crosby and prized free-agent defensive tackle Christian Wilkins also dealt with injuries that cost them significant time, depleting the defensive line.

“I think it all sucked for all of us,” Koonce said. “We’re all in the training room seeing games and seeing bad things play out and stuff like that. So, I feel like for us, it was just like, I don’t know, it was just a sucky situation. It just didn’t feel good for anybody.”

‘I love it here’

Missing the entire final season of his rookie contract also meant he would be entering free agency for the first time with a huge injury question mark hanging over his head.

But as it turned out, Koonce insists he wasn’t ready to leave the organization anyway. Eventually, he took a $12 million deal for one season to remain with the Raiders and still give himself the opportunity to cash in next year should he have a big season.

“I love it here,” he said of his decision to re-sign. “I love the guys here. I love (defensive line coach Rob Leonard). I love the D-line room. I love everything that’s going on over here. (Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham). So, that’s one reason.”

That decision certainly made Crosby happy.

“I’m so excited,” Crosby said. “Malcolm is literally one of the best teammates I’ve ever had. He’s a great kid. He’s all about ball, he loves football. And he’s a worker, you know what I mean?

“He’s another guy, he reminds me of Brock (Bowers) in that way. He’s not going to talk your ear off. He’s a quiet kid, super humble, came from nothing, and just shows up to work every day with the mindset to get better and just constantly asking questions. So, the more guys you’ve got like Malcolm Koonce, you’re going to have a chance.

“I missed him. I can’t wait for him to be back on the field.”

Looking to future

The knowledge that he would be back out there with his teammates again eventually was one of Koonce’s biggest motivations during rehab.

“It was a process, but I knew I was going to get healthy eventually,” Koonce said. “I’m going to start running. I’m going to be playing football soon. I knew eventually everything’s going to blow over.

“It’s not the end of my career, so just knowing that I’m going to have another opportunity and trying to make the best of that whenever it comes was big.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.