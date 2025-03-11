Raiders pass rusher says ‘sky’s the limit’ after re-signing with team
Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce is eager to get back on the field after missing all of last season with a knee injury.
Malcolm Koonce, after missing all of last season with a knee injury, said he felt a weight was lifted off his shoulders when he returned to the Raiders.
Koonce, who agreed to re-sign with the team on a one-year, $12 million contract Monday, is also making positive progress as he works to get back on the field.
“I’m in a good place in rehab,” Koonce said Tuesday. “I feel good.”
Koonce, who the Raiders picked in the third round of the 2021 draft out of Buffalo, at one point appeared to be setting himself up for a big payday this offseason.
The 26-year-old, who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, had eight sacks over his last nine games in 2023. His knee injury days before the 2024 opener changed everything. It forced him to settle for a one-year, prove-it deal in the hopes of striking it rich next offseason.
Koonce believes he’s in position to do that playing on a defensive line that also includes defensive end Maxx Crosby and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.
“The sky’s the limit for us,” Koonce said. “All we gotta do is take it one step at a time, one game at a time. Be true to ourselves and play like we know how to play.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
