Raiders-Patriots preview: New era begins Sunday in New England

The Raiders will kick off the Pete Carroll era in New England against several familiar faces, including former coach Josh McDaniels.

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Los Angeles Chargers safety Tony Jefferson (23) tries to defend as Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch during the second half of an NFL game on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) evades Washington Commanders safety Tyler Owens (40) during the first half an NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

New England Patriots TreVeyon Henderson (32) carries the ball for a run back touchdown during the first half an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) reacts after catching a pass during a joint NFL football training camp with the Minnesota Vikings Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) returns a punt as assistant special teams coach Kade Rannings motivates him on during practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Sept. 04, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs back a ball on a punt return drill during practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Sept. 03, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) is welcomed off the field after the team scores by head coach Pete Carroll and defensive end Charles Snowden (49) against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of their pre-season NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders open the Pete Carroll era on the road against the Patriots on Sunday.

There will be several familiar faces waiting for them on the other sideline, like linebacker Robert Spillane, wide receiver Mack Hollins and tight end Austin Hooper. Former Raiders coach Josh McDaniels has also returned to New England as the Patriots offensive coordinator.

Game information

■ Who: Raiders at Patriots

■ When: 10 a.m. Sunday

■ Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

■ TV: CBS (Spero Dedes, play-by-play; Adam Archuleta, analyst)

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Kirk Morrison, analyst)

■ Line: Patriots -2½, total 43½

Series history

The Raiders have won their last two meetings with the Patriots, though New England still leads the all-time series 20-17-1.

There have been some memorable matchups between the two sides.

The most famous was the “Tuck Rule” game in the 2002 playoffs, where a controversial replay review overturned a late Tom Brady fumble. There was also an infamous meeting at Allegiant Stadium in December 2022 when defensive end Chandler Jones grabbed a lateral from then-Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and returned it for a game-winning touchdown as time expired.

^

Last meeting

Oct. 15, 2023 — Defensive linemen Maxx Crosby and Bilal Nichols combined to sack quarterback Mac Jones in the end zone for a game-sealing safety with 1:47 remaining in a 21-17 Raiders victory at Allegiant Stadium.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left the game after a huge hit and was taken to the hospital. He returned two weeks later against the Lions, but was ineffective and was replaced by Aidan O’Connell for the rest of the season.

Tight end Michael Mayer had a career-high 75 receiving yards in the victory.

^

Bold predictions

1. Raiders rookie wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr. will catch a pass for at least a 50-yard gain.

2. Mayer will catch at least five passes, something he has done only twice his first two seasons.

3. New England rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson, listed at No. 3 on the depth chart, will eclipse 100 total yards in his first career game.

Storyline

The Raiders’ new regime will try to get things started on a high note while facing some reminders of the past.

The Patriots have played a major role in Carroll’s career. His second coaching job was in New England, but he was fired after going 27-21 in three seasons. He was replaced by Bill Belichick.

Carroll later faced the Patriots in Super Bowl 49 when he was with the Seahawks, but lost when quarterback Russell Wilson’s pass to the end zone was intercepted by cornerback Malcolm Butler in the final minute of the game.

Carroll, who will become the oldest coach in NFL history at age 73 when Sunday’s game kicks off, admitted matchups with New England still carry extra meaning to him, though he didn’t elaborate much. His focus is now on scripting a final chapter to his storied career with the Raiders, who have brought on Brady as a minority owner to help turn the team’s fortunes around.

When the Patriots have the ball

New England brought in new players at the skill positions to help McDaniels on offense, but the Patriots’ hopes will fall on the arm and legs of second-year quarterback Drake Maye.

Maye, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 draft, showed flashes of brilliance as a rookie, but there was also some inconsistency and poor decision making. New England needs him to make a leap this season.

“Let’s start with the arm talent,” Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said. “He has access to the whole field. He could throw the ball wherever. And then I would tell you that in terms of what I’m seeing, in terms of getting in and out of checks, he has an understanding of what they’re trying to do. Again, that’s one of the more dangerous things that a quarterback could have, the ability to get them in the right play, and he can move his feet in the pocket.

“And (as a runner), he’s legitimate. … He’s dangerous not just as a runner, but also when he scrambles to throw because again, he has the arm talent to get the ball anywhere on the field. That’s a problem.”

Maye should also have more help this season. The Patriots signed veteran receiver Stefon Diggs in free agency and added Henderson in the second round of the draft.

That should test a Raiders defense with plenty of question marks.

^

When the Raiders have the ball

Carroll’s Seahawks were known for their “Legion of Boom” defense. But it’ll probably be the offense that has to carry the Raiders if they want to take a big step forward.

Quarterback Geno Smith is key to the team’s turnaround hopes. The veteran has been one of the NFL’s most accurate passers in recent years and should provide a steady presence under center.

Smith also steps into a good situation.

The Raiders hired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly this offseason fresh off a national championship at Ohio State.

The team has weapons like second-year tight end Brock Bowers and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, the No. 6 overall pick in April’s draft.

Everything looks good on paper. The Raiders just have to prove they can put all the pieces together when they take the field.

^

Injury report

■ Raiders: FULL: CB Kyu Blu Kelly (hamstring), QB Kenny Pickett (hamstring).

■ Patriots: OUT: CB Christian Gonzalez (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: OT Will Campbell (ankle), CB Charles Woods (groin). LIMITED: DT Christian Barmore (not injury related). FULL: WR Efton Chism III (knee).

The pick

Raiders 27, Patriots 24

Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal