Raiders pay tribute to John Madden on Allegiant Stadium’s giant screen

Former Raiders coach John Madden passes away at 85
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2021 - 11:24 am
 
A tribute to John Madden, the Super Bowl-winning coach of the Raiders and a legendary broadcaster, at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. Madden died Tuesday morning at the age of 85. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
A tribute to John Madden, the Super Bowl-winning coach of the Raiders and a legendary broadcaster, at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. Madden died Tuesday morning at the age of 85. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders paid a fitting tribute Tuesday to the late Hall of Fame coach John Madden, a man known as a personality larger than life.

The $2 billion Allegiant Stadium’s exterior went dark Tuesday night, with the only light coming from a massive image of Madden on the giant 27,600-square-foot mesh screen that adorns the east-facing portion of the facility. A similar image and message was also shining on both sides of the stadium’s exterior marquee sign.

The tribute to the winningest coach in Silver and Black history, who died Tuesday at age 85, didn’t stop there as the video board in the south end zone inside the stadium featured a photo of Madden and a memorial message.

Team owner Mark Davis also lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch in honor of Madden Tuesday evening. He lit it at 6 p.m., the original start time of Monday Night Football, a broadcast Madden used to be featured on.

“Tonight I light the torch in honor of and tribute to John Madden and Al Davis, who declared that the fire that burns the brightest in the Raiders Organization is the will to win,” Mark Davis said in a statement.

Madden was also the first person to carry out the ceremonial lighting of the original Al Davis torch that was located at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland. He did so on Oct. 16 2011, a week after the passing of the former Raiders owner and father of Mark Davis. The original torch is now located at the Raiders Henderson headquarters.

The Raiders said Allegiant Stadium would feature the Madden image until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

