98°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders’ Pete Carroll, Geno Smith speak with media

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll, quarterback Geno Smith, and running back Ashton Jeanty address the media at team headquarters in Henderson as the Silver and Black get ready to face the Washington Commanders.
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll answers media questions during a news conference following the ...
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll answers media questions during a news conference following the team’s 20-13 win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Foxborough, Mass. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
More Stories
Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels during the second half of an NFL football game again ...
Commanders QB misses practice, leaving status for Raiders game in doubt
Raiders rewind: What went wrong in prime-time showdown with Chargers?
Turki Alalshikh with Riyadh Season and Tom Brady come together as they join Fanatics, FOX Sport ...
‘I don’t think anyone’s worried about them cheating’: Social media reacts to Brady’s seat
Carroll: Brady ‘not planning games’ for Raiders despite ‘MNF’ report
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2025 - 12:36 pm
 
Updated September 17, 2025 - 1:12 pm

The Raiders return to practice Wednesday in preparation for Sunday’s game at the Washington Commanders.

Coach Pete Carroll, quarterback Geno Smith and running back Ashton Jeanty spoke to the media before practice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES