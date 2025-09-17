Raiders’ Pete Carroll, Geno Smith speak with media
Raiders coach Pete Carroll, quarterback Geno Smith and running back Ashton Jeanty are speaking to the media before Wednesday’s practice.
The Raiders return to practice Wednesday in preparation for Sunday’s game at the Washington Commanders.
Coach Pete Carroll, quarterback Geno Smith and running back Ashton Jeanty spoke to the media before practice.
This is a developing story. Ch
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.