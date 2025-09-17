Raiders’ Pete Carroll, Geno Smith speak with media

Raiders coach Pete Carroll, quarterback Geno Smith and running back Ashton Jeanty are speaking to the media before Wednesday’s practice.

Carroll: Brady ‘not planning games’ for Raiders despite ‘MNF’ report

‘I don’t think anyone’s worried about them cheating’: Social media reacts to Brady’s seat

Raiders rewind: What went wrong in prime-time showdown with Chargers?

Commanders QB misses practice, leaving status for Raiders game in doubt

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll answers media questions during a news conference following the team’s 20-13 win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Foxborough, Mass. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll, quarterback Geno Smith, and running back Ashton Jeanty address the media at team headquarters in Henderson as the Silver and Black get ready to face the Washington Commanders.

The Raiders return to practice Wednesday in preparation for Sunday’s game at the Washington Commanders.

Coach Pete Carroll, quarterback Geno Smith and running back Ashton Jeanty spoke to the media before practice.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.