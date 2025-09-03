Raiders’ Pete Carroll, Geno Smith to speak with media Wednesday
Raiders coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith will speak with the media before Wednesday’s practice. The team opens the season Sunday at the Patriots.
The Raiders begin preparations Wednesday for their season opener Sunday at the New England Patriots.
Coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith will speak with the media before the afternoon practice at the team’s Henderson facility.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.