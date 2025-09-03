89°F
Raiders’ Pete Carroll, Geno Smith to speak with media Wednesday

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll answers reporter questions after team practice at the Intermoun ...
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll answers reporter questions after team practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Aug 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2025 - 11:45 am
 

The Raiders begin preparations Wednesday for their season opener Sunday at the New England Patriots.

Coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith will speak with the media before the afternoon practice at the team’s Henderson facility.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

