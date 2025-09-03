Raiders’ Pete Carroll, Geno Smith to speak with media Wednesday

Raiders coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith will speak with the media before Wednesday’s practice. The team opens the season Sunday at the Patriots.

NFL best bets: Pro sports bettor likes these 5 season win totals

Building up big: Spytek’s 1st Raiders roster full of defensive linemen

Raiders are betting big on young CBs this season. Will it pay off?

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll answers reporter questions after team practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Aug 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Raiders begin preparations Wednesday for their season opener Sunday at the New England Patriots.

Coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith will speak with the media before the afternoon practice at the team’s Henderson facility.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.