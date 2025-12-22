‘We’re gonna play the best we can play’: Carroll not concerned with draft implications from Sunday’s game

The Raiders would clear a path to the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft with a loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. But Pete Carroll is not thinking about any of that.

What did Sunday’s loss do for the Raiders’ draft position?

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

On one hand, Sunday’s game between the Raiders and New York Giants is a matchup of bottom-feeding NFL teams with a combined four wins between them. If ever there was a game to change the channel on, this one is it.

On the other hand, there might not be a game this weekend with more at stake.

What hangs in the balance is possession of the top pick in the 2026 draft. With one game remaining after Sunday, whichever team loses at Allegiant Stadium will have a clear path to securing the No. 1 pick.

For the Raiders (2-13), that would mean a crack at landing a franchise-altering quarterback. Maybe Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza or Oregon’s Dante Moore.

For the Giants (2-13), it could mean putting the first pick up for sale to help expedite their rebuild around rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. Why settle for the top pick when you can turn it into multiple first-rounders and then some?

It creates a somewhat bizarre situation in which Raiders and Giants fans are openly rooting for their teams to lose, and analysts are clamoring for both teams to do what is best for their long-term futures.

That puts the players and coaches in a dubious position. When winning is the enemy and losing is the ally, it goes against everything they have been taught. So, how do they tune it all out?

“I do it really well,” Raiders coach Pete Carroll said Monday.

Carroll understands the implications of Sunday’s result and how the Raiders could fall out of range for one of the top quarterbacks in the draft. But knowing he has a locker room of current players to coach and two more games to play, he won’t let his mind wander further than the here and now.

“I’m not really that concerned about any of that,” Carroll said. “And I don’t think you want me to be. We’re gonna play the best we can play and see what happens.”

When asked if he talks to his players about the draft-pick implications, Carroll said, sternly, “No.”

