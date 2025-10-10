Raiders star expected to miss 2nd straight game with knee injury
The Raiders expect to not have star tight end Brock Bowers available for Sunday’s game against the Titans due to a knee injury he suffered in the season opener.
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is not expected to play Sunday against the Titans at Allegiant Stadium, coach Pete Carroll said Friday.
Bowers also missed last week’s game against the Colts due to a knee injury he suffered in the team’s season opener against the Patriots. The 22-year-old played through the ailment for three weeks but didn’t look like the dominant force that earned first team All-Pro honors as a rookie.
