Raiders News

Raiders’ Pete Carroll to talk with media before start of training camp

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll addresses the media after the last day of an NFL mandatory foot ...
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll addresses the media after the last day of an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2025 - 9:08 am
 

Raiders coach Pete Carroll is scheduled to address the media Tuesday at the team’s Henderson practice facility, a day before the Raiders begin training camp.

Among the topics Carroll is expected to address are the status of defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Malcolm Koonce, new quarterback Geno Smith and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

