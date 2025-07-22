Raiders’ Pete Carroll to talk with media before start of training camp

Raiders coach Pete Carroll is scheduled to address the media Tuesday at the team’s Henderson practice facility, a day before the Raiders begin training camp.

4 things to watch when Raiders start training camp this week

Sincere McCormick looks to carve out role behind Raiders’ star rookie

Former NBA player to host new interview series for Raiders

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll addresses the media after the last day of an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders coach Pete Carroll is scheduled to address the media Tuesday at the team’s Henderson practice facility, a day before the Raiders begin training camp.

Among the topics Carroll is expected to address are the status of defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Malcolm Koonce, new quarterback Geno Smith and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.