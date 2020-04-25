Raiders pick Bryan Edwards with their 2nd pick of day 2

The Raiders made Bryan Edwards, a wide receiver from South Carolina, their second of three third-round picks with the 81st overall selection.

South Carolina's Bryan Edwards (89) rushes while tackled by Alabama's Xavier McKinney during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) runs for a touchdown during the second half of the NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

The Raiders selected South Carolina wide receiver Bryan Edwards with their second pick in the third round, No. 81 overalll, of the NFL draft Friday.

The Raiders picked Kentucky wide receiver with the 80th pick, and they also have the 91st selection.

