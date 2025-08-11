Raiders pick up veteran WR to add competition in training camp

109°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2025 - 3:33 pm
 

The Raiders signed veteran wide receiver Marquez Callaway on Monday.

Callaway, 27, has played 47 games over five seasons after joining the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2020. He has 83 catches for 1,069 yards and seven touchdowns in his NFL career. He previously spent five weeks on the Raiders practice squad in 2023.

Callaway, who is listed at 6 feet 2 inches and 204 pounds, spent much of last season on the Buccaneers practice squad when general manager John Spytek was in Tampa Bay’s front office. Callaway was in 49ers camp this summer but was released Aug. 3.

The Raiders cut wide receiver Kawaan Baker to make room for Callaway on the roster.

