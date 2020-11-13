58°F
Raiders

Raiders place Cory Littleton on Reserve/COVID-19 list

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 12, 2020 - 4:05 pm
 
Updated November 12, 2020 - 4:15 pm
Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) portrait during an NFL football game ag ...
Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) portrait during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, November 8, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

The Raiders on Thursday placed linebacker Cory Littleton on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

He joins right tackle Trent Brown, who was placed on the list for a second time after experiencing lingering symptoms from his initial bout with the virus in October.

It is unclear if Littleton tested positive for the virus or was in proximity with somebody who tested positive. He practiced Wednesday, but was not present at practice on Thursday. podcast

If a player is deemed as a “high risk” close contact, he’ll have to stay away from the team for a minimum of five days and can return only after producing a series of negative tests.

The 26-year-old Littleton has 48 tackles in his first season with Las Vegas, with whom he signed a three-year contract in March worth $35.25 million.

The Raiders host the Broncos on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

Staff reporter Vincent Bonsignore contributed to this report.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

