Raiders place Dwayne Harris on IR

As a corresponding roster move to get newly signed Preston Brown on the 53-man roster, the Raiders have placed wide receiver/return specialist Dwayne Harris on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Oakland Raiders' Dwayne Harris (17) returns a punt for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

A veteran return man, Harris only played three games for the Raiders in 2018. He suffered an ankle injury during the Week 2 loss to the Chiefs, and was sidelined until the club’s Week 8 loss to Houston. But Harris has been inactive in the three games since, and now the Raiders have ended his season.

Since arriving from a trade with the Packers, wide receiver Trevor Davis has taken over as the Raiders’ primary returner. He’s averaged 9.4 yards on 10 punt returns and 23.8 yards on 13 kick returns.

