Raiders place franchise tag on Josh Jacobs
The Raiders faced a 1 p.m. Tuesday deadline to decide whether to use the franchise tag on star running back Josh Jacobs and had been in discussions on a new contract.
The Raiders have placed their franchise tag on running back Josh Jacobs.
The tag for running backs in 2023 is $10.09 million, and that number will immediately count against the Raiders’ salary cap.
It’s still the Raiders’ hope to sign Jacobs to a long-term deal, and the sides have until July 15 to reach terms on a contract. Should that not happen, Jacobs will play the 2023 season on the franchise tag.
General manager Dave Ziegler expressed hope last week at the NFL scouting combine that a deal could be struck
“I’d say where the commonality is that we want Josh to be a Raider and that Josh wants to be a Raider,” Ziegler said. “And so that’s a really good place to start. Hopefully we’ll work to get some common ground here sooner than later.”
