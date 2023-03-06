Raiders place franchise tag on Josh Jacobs

The Raiders faced a 1 p.m. Tuesday deadline to decide whether to use the franchise tag on star running back Josh Jacobs and had been in discussions on a new contract.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (21) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders have placed their franchise tag on running back Josh Jacobs.

The tag for running backs in 2023 is $10.09 million, and that number will immediately count against the Raiders’ salary cap.

The Raiders faced a 1 p.m. Tuesday deadline to decide whether to use the franchise tag on Jacobs, who led the NFL in rushing last season, and had been in discussions on a new deal.

It’s still the Raiders’ hope to sign Jacobs to a long-term deal, and the sides have until July 15 to reach terms on a contract. Should that not happen, Jacobs will play the 2023 season on the franchise tag.

General manager Dave Ziegler expressed hope last week at the NFL scouting combine that a deal could be struck

“I’d say where the commonality is that we want Josh to be a Raider and that Josh wants to be a Raider,” Ziegler said. “And so that’s a really good place to start. Hopefully we’ll work to get some common ground here sooner than later.”

